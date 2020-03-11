Cottone’s March 28th Spring Fine Art & Antiques Auction will Feature Fine Selections From Dr. Ronald and Krista Reed

Geneseo, NY, USA, March 11, 2020 — Cottone Auctions’ Spring Fine Art & Antiques auction on Saturday, March 28th in Geneseo will feature fine selections from Dr. Ronald and Krista Reed of Rochester, New York. The couple was awarded Rochester Landmark Society’s Historic Home Award in 2019 for their commitment to the restoration and preservation of their lovely, historic East Avenue home.

The Reeds enjoyed traveling the world and acquiring wonderful antiques from galleries and dealers, both domestic and abroad. The sale also features 20th century design from the estate of Inger-Marie Tanier and George Tanier. George Tanier was an outstanding figure in the post-war Danish furniture export trade. Fittingly, he was knighted by His Majesty, King Frederik IX.

The auction will include more than 300 lots of fine art, Tiffany Studios lamps, 20th Century art and design, decorative arts, furniture, Oriental rugs, Asian objects, swords, weaponry and more.

The sale will be held online and in Cottone’s gallery at 120 Court Street in Geneseo, starting at 12 noon Eastern time. For those unable to attend the auction in person, online bidding will be facilitated by the Cottone website, www.live.cottoneauctions.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Contact the gallery at (585) 243-1000 for phone and absentee bidding info.

Modern design will be led by an early Finn Juhl “Chieftan” teak and leather armchair, made by Niels Vodder (est. $15,000-$25,000). Other 20th century items include a Madura Pablo Picasso pitcher, titled Woman’s Face (est. $7,000-$10,000), and works by Sam Francis, Hans Wegner, Tommi Parzinger, J.L. Møller, Paul Evans, Alexander Girard and Charles and Ray Eames.

The many outstanding Tiffany Studios (N.Y.) lamps from various collections include a fine and rare “Rose” table lamp with a 24-inch shade on a bronze adjustable library base (est. $75,000-$125,000); a fresh to market “Dragonfly” table lamp with 20-inch shade (est. $40,000-$60,000); four rare “Dolphin” sconces (est. $20,000-$30,000); and an all-original 18-light “Lily” lamp with favrile shades (est. $30,000-$50,000). Lamps by the noted maker Handel will also be offered.

Furniture from the Reeds’ collection will include a fine and rare English writing desk and sewing table, commissioned for Queen Victoria as a princess, originally in Buckingham Palace, London and purchased from M.S. Rau Antiques in New Orleans (est. $10,000-$15,000). The piece was featured in Art & Antiques, Top 100 Treasures. Also being offered is a beautiful Biedermeier Trumpet form table and four side chairs (est. $5,000-$8,000 and $1,000-$1,500, respectively).

Also from the Reeds’ collection is a Louis XVI Style side table by the important cabinetmaker Paul Sormani (1817-1877), acquired from a dealer in Paris (est. $3,000-$5,000). Additionally, an extensive set of ten 18th century French Louis XV walnut dining chairs with silk upholstery (est. $6,000-$8,000), among other fine furnishings from their superb collection, will be sold.

Art Deco period pieces from the Reed collection include a René Lalique (1860-1945) “Noisetier” glass chandelier, purchased from Valerio Antiques (est. $8,000-$12,000), as well as other Art Deco lighting by Muller Frères (Co.), Jean Perzel and Marius-Ernest Sabino. Furnishings include a rosewood, marble and bronze sideboard, purchased from Iliad Anik (est. $5,000-$8,000), an Art Deco and swede suite, and pieces by Jules Leleu and those attributed to Eugene Printz.

The decorative art and sculpture category will include a Harriet Whitney Frishmuth bronze titled Rhapsody (est. $8,000-$12,000); a 19th century marble sculpture of a veiled lady by Italian artist Gaetano Russo (est. $5,000-$8,000); a Sèvres Louis Philippe “Chateau de Fontainebleau” tea set, circa 1838-1840 (est. $8,000-$12,000), and other fine items by Sèvres and Meissen porcelain.

Asian arts will feature a fine pair of large Japanese bronze mixed metal vases purchased from Flying Crane Antiques (est. $7,000-$10,000); a fine and rare reticulated Satsuma vase with insert (est. $7,000-$10,000); and a Mughal rock, crystal, gold, gemstone covered jar and Mughal jade tray with enamel and gold flowers (est. $6,000-$8,000 and $5,000-$7,000, respectively).

Jewelry highlights will include a gilt copper and agate box (est. $20,000-$30,000), attributed to James Cox (1723-1800); a fine late 18th or early 19th century ladies’ gold, enamel and pearl Swiss pocket watch, made for the Chinese Market with verge escapement (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a few examples of Fabergé hardstone articles, each carrying estimates of $3,000-$5,000.

Americana will features a remarkable pair of Cherokee moccasins in an outstanding state of preservation and fresh to the market (est. $15,000-$25,000); a fine Germantown eye dazzler weaving (est. $7,000-$10,000); and a portrait of young lady, attributed to John Blunt (est. $3,000-$5,000), from the estate of Dr Edward C. and Ruth P. Atwater of Rochester, N.Y.

Paintings will include an exceptional Carl Peters (1897-1980) oil on canvas, titled Elm Street, Rochester, NY, 40 inches by 32 inches, from the collection of Grant Paulsen and the late Jeffrey Their of Buffalo, N.Y. (est. $15,000-$25,000); and Aldro Thompson Hibbard’s (1886-1972), oil on canvas, Late Afternoon, Bondville, Vermont, 28 inches by 36 inches (est. $10,000-$15,000).

Oil on canvas works by Emile Gruppe (1896-1978), will include Rockport Street, 24 inches by 36 inches (est. $5,000-$8,000). Also sold will be George Gunther Hartick’s (1817-1899), oil on canvas, Ice Skating Near East Rock, New Haven, Connecticut, 32 inches by 47 inches (est. $5,000-$8,000); and a Cornelius Krieghoff (1812-1872) oil on canvas, 9 ½ inches by 12 inches (est. $10,000-$15,000).

Ancient art and antiquities will include a 2nd Century marble sculpture of young boy, which was deaccessioned from the Society of the Cincinnati in Washington, D.C. (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an Egyptian sarcophagus (est. $6,000-$8,000) from the estate of Phodis Walker of Beverly Hills.

For more information about Cottone Auctions’ Saturday, March 28th auction, please visit www.cottoneauctions.com; or call (585) 243-1000.

