Tips and Tricks for Best website designing | 2020

Tips and Tricks for Best website designing:

Designing a website at a time when you have all kinds of sites is difficult. Web design like any other art requires creativity and diligence. At one point of time, even an expert must have been a fledgling designer.

You can have a wide variety of editing tools that not only allow you to create a large, static or dynamic website, but also create amazing patterns and colors that match your theme.

Here are some of the elements you must take into consideration while designing your web pages:

Have a plan:

Before you begin designing your website have a clear layout of your project. Know about the web host, content, domain name and lay out. These fields affect your expenditure and if you make a plan before starting then you have completed half the project.

Web Pages Standardization

You must standardize the elements of all the web pages of your website. The overall look of your website must be similar and your visitors must recognize that the web page they visit belongs to the same website.

Web page width

The width of your web page is an important part of designing your website. Users do not want to scroll horizontally; the web page must match the size of the screen. The width of the page can be set in both pixel and percentage.

Background

My personal suggestion is to use the light color background. If you want to keep an image in the background of the web page, make sure that it does not affect the readability of the actual content. You can use any pattern in the background of the page. Try to reduce the size of the pattern. it will be repeated by default in the horizontal and vertical directions. If you do not want to repeat your background image, you can set the style in the CSS file with 'repeat: none;' order.

Using fonts

Instead, use a few similar font families (face-fonts) for all your web pages, rather than using different fonts for different pages. Tahoma, Verdana and Arial are font families widely used on websites. These are all sans serif fonts that are easier to read on electronic screens. Contrary to this, “Times New Roman” is serif type, which is more aesthetic in the print media.

Readability

Try to incorporate various HTML elements such as headers, paragraphs, lists, tables, and so on. in the right place to make your content easily readable. Use line breaks in the appropriate places in your paragraphs

Page Loading Time

Imagine a situation where you click on a link in Google search result and the website is taking a long time to load..

Cluttered Website

Be organized and have a completely organized website. Your visitors don’t have time to look for links; it’s your duty to lead them to the desired information. If you have a website then it should have well placed links leading the visitor to other pages. Organizing your site to help your visitor in navigating is very important whether you want them to buy something or just to visit your website. Hence make sure unnecessary graphics shouldn’t hinder you while leading your visitor. Make the most out of your visitor’s attention because you this is a one time opportunity.

User-friendly brings about a happy feeling

Qualified people from the web development company should make the website user friendly. This means that the visitor should be able to easily navigate the website. By also scrolling the home page, they should be able to gather and find out what your website is. There should be guidelines or tips indicating where to go for an action.

E-commerce sites

Of the different types of websites, e-commerce sites are the largest. Here, many products are on sale and there are thousands of images. The user usually logs in to buy a product in order to obtain a correct image of the product. The right image and the correct specifications. All this will contribute greatly to the satisfaction of the buyer. This will encourage him to return to the site. The design of the e-commerce website must therefore be designed to make the images attractive and easy to load..

Learning from other Websites

Internet Browsing is the best place to know more about website designing. Have a Look at some of your favorite websites – even when these are not related to yours. See what makes them appealing to you.