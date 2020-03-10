The Coronavirus has the trade fair industry firmly in its grip

The international trade fair and event industry is in the midst of a threat. Each day, new trade fairs and conferences are being cancelled due to the spread of the Coronavirus. During this time, there has even been talk of a Corona crisis.

The cancellations of major events are a heavy burden on the trade fair industry. Organisers, hotels, exhibitors, freight forwarders and many other businesses, such as small craft businesses who were hired to set up trade fairs, will suffer as a result.

Event Inc, Europe’s largest platform for booking event venues for corporate events, has now published a feature page (https://www.eventinc.co.uk/content/en/coronavirus-cancelled-events/)

On this page you will find:

An overview of the status (https://www.eventinc.co.uk/content/en/coronavirus-cancelled-events/) of all Conferences and Exhibitions listed in both table and map format

Please note: If you do not have time to check the current status of the trade fairs yourself, you can embed this table (https://www.eventinc.co.uk/content/en/coronavirus-cancelled-events/) on your website.

Information on reimbursement (https://www.eventinc.co.uk/content/en/coronavirus-event-cancelation-liabilities/) in the instance of the cancellation of a major event

Interviews with industry experts (https://www.eventinc.co.uk/content/en/coronavirus-interviews/), including advice and suggestions for dealing with the current extraordinary situation

This dedicated page is being regularly updated, with further interviews being added at the beginning of the week. We hope that all of the contents of the page offer assistance to those affected by trade fair cancellations in this current exceptional situation and encourages open discussions.

