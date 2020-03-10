First Aid & CPR

First Aid & CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training – is mandatory for all employees in the workplace; but unlike most other types of safety training , these skills and knowledge are all applicable to an individuals daily life. This is why we teach people First Aid & CPR in easy-to-follow steps, empowering them to act on, prevent, and manage life’s emergencies.

First Aid / CPR Practical hands-on components are supported by a variety of training materials, based on course requirements, such as: mannequins for practising CPR, AED trainers, bandages, splinting materials, barrier devises, first aid kits, auto-injector trainers, inhalers etc.

https://dorvict.com/product/first-aid-cpr/