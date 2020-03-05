World’s First AI-Based Cannabis Stock Index with Predictive Analytics

Saroj Investments announced the world’s first debuted algorithm powered by artificial intelligence specifically for the Cannabis Industry with their Artificial Intelligence (AI) trading platform “Investable AI Based Cannabis Index”, up over 38%+ in the past 2 quarters compared to -46% and -44% for MJ & POTX respectively.

Seattle, WA, USA., March 5, 2020 — Saroj Investments announced the development of their Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform “Investable AI Based Cannabis Index”. This is the world’s first debuted algorithm that is powered by artificial intelligence specifically for the Cannabis Industry.

The Investable AI Based Cannabis Index uses this proprietary algorithm developed by Saroj Investments, LLC called “Smart Frequency Trading”. The Investable AI Based Cannabis Index’s approach ranks investment opportunities based on their probability of benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, events, and identifies those equities with the greatest potential for appreciation. The Investable Smart Cannabis Index expects the fund’s portfolio to typically consist of at least 19 cannabis equities listed on the NASDAQ & NYSE.

“Investing is a rational decision-making process and it needs a balance of risk management and risk taking,” said Rohit Srivastava, CEO Saroj Investments. “Making fast rational decisions is tough. The amount of information we have available today and the speed of change of market behavior is making it difficult to make quick decisions. Our artificial intelligence systems can be designed to create such balance with a combination of machine learning & technical trading. Using these Artificial intelligence (AI) tools funds can analyze various data points, make decisions quicker and execute trades with relatively higher accuracy by mitigating risks.”

“Many of the cannabis stocks have fallen over 60% in the past year- It’s insane!,” said Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst. “But anyone who has used a bona fide AI tool with predictive analytics would have known that cannabis stocks have been on the down trend for a long time. The use of an AI tool could have avoided these losses for an investment fund. Saroj Investments built an intelligent Investable Cannabis Index with machine learning to address this issue, and knows exactly when to invest in the cannabis market and when to get out.”

With the launch of The Investable AI Based Cannabis Index, Saroj Investments, LLC is not only bringing a new investment model to market, but also will be pioneering a whole new investment category, one that will soon have investors and advisors diversifying their portfolios among passive, active and AI approaches. Rohit goes on to say “we are excited to be the first asset management company that will bring AI approaches to the Cannabis investment space.”

About Saroj Investments, LLC & The Investable AI Based Cannabis

Saroj Investments, LLC builds AI platforms that identifies complex trading patterns combined with machine learning technology & technical trading analysis. This intelligence platform processes diverse data sets and runs a variety of predictive models to come up with stock ratings based on probabilities. With the help of this AI platforms, the tool recommends equities using pattern recognition technology and an engine that determines price forecasting. Its model portfolios are enhanced by AI algorithms.

Saroj Investments, LLC is an AI based trading software development company. It licenses the software to Saroj & Bhanu Fund, LP for making trades for its investors. The stocks and options the artificial intelligence software trades uses a propriety approach called “Smart Frequency Trading”.

The Investable AI Based Cannabis Index takes the approach of machine learning and technical analysis, giving it the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning along with technical analysis is one of the most powerful combination of artificial intelligence-based trading. The most powerful algorithms might fail if there is no mechanism of “learning” thus mistakes can be propagated and opportunities for performing well can be missed.

Saroj Investments, LLC licenses their software to S&B Fund, LP. The Investable AI Based Cannabis Index may invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization and will have an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses. This and additional information can be found by visiting www.asksaroj.com . Read it carefully before investing.

Contact:

Josh Kincaid

Capital Markets Analyst

The Talking Hedge

651 SW 149th St,

Seattle, WA 98166

3602397175

Josh@theTalkingHedge.com

https://www.thetalkinghedgepodcast.com