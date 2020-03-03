Jamie Alimorad Joins All-Star Lineup at March Composers Showcase in Las Vegas

Award-winning singer/songwriter Jamie Alimorad makes his triumphant return to the Las Vegas stage in the prestigious Composers Showcase of Las Vegas on March 4th in Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center. Alimorad joins a lineup that features Las Vegas legends including Ronnie Foster (George Benson, Stevie Wonder, The Jacksons), Keith Thompson (Jersey Boys, The Producers, We Will Rock You), Joey Melotti (Barry Manilow, Michael Bolton, Michael McDonald), and more! Alimorad’s single “Brighter Days” from his album, This Is Tomorrow Calling, is quickly rising in Top40 and AC/Hot AC formats and currently sits at #73 on the New Music Weekly Hot 100.

For more information on the Composers Showcase of Las Vegas click here.

Visit Jamie Alimorad online. Fans may purchase music online from dozens of digital retailers including, iTunes and Amazon.

New single available to radio programmers worldwide on SpinsTrackingSystem and AirplayAccess. For interview requests, station IDs, station visits or additional information, contact Loggins Promotion at 310-325-2800 or email staff@logginspromotion.com