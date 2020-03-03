Dentists At Pymble Announce Achievement

Pymble, New South Wales- March 3, 2020- Excited to announce its business milestone, Dentists At Pymble becomes a leading team of dentists in St. Ives, NSW. Known for utilizing advanced techniques and the latest equipment in the office, Dentists At Pymble goes above and beyond for their patients. As the leading dental office serving St. Ives, their dentists can help patients with almost any dental issues that may arise.

Offering full-service dental treatments in their modern office, patients never have to worry that they are receiving sub-par patient care. For Dentists At Pymble, patient care is their top priority and part of what has earned them the achievement of leading St. Ives’s office.

As one of the oldest dental groups in NSW, Dentists At Pymble has been serving the community since 1909. Led by Dr. Tim Freeman, who has more than 22 years of experience in the dental field, all the dentists and staff practice advanced dental solutions to deliver exceptional patient services, diminishing discomfort and reducing recovery times.

Dentists At Pymble offer a wide range of dental services to assist their patients with getting and maintaining a healthy smile. From preventative care visits that include cleanings and exams to more advanced treatments for gum disease and reconstructing smiles using dental implants and other methods.

When it comes to their patients, the dental team creates unique plans that address that patient’s set of dental issues. A representative for Dentists At Pymble has said, “Some of these treatments require a sequence of appointments over many months. Complex implant cases, for example, can take over 12 months, so the co-ordination of these cases is most important.” about the nature of creating individualized treatment plans.

In addition to providing the latest treatment, like dental implants, the team also works hard to give patients a more comfortable and relaxed environment. They know that many individuals have dental anxieties. Their team of dentists, hygienists, and stall all work together to ensure every patient has a 5-star experience when visiting, no matter if it is a cleaning or more extensive work.

Dentists At Pymble is currently accepting new patients. Their dental team delivers the best patient care, full-service dental solutions, along with being named the top choice for dentists in St. Ives. For anyone looking for a new dentist for their family, look no further.

For more information on Dentists At Pymble please visit https://dentistsatpymble.com.au. For questions about services call 02 9488 7555 or by email at info@dentistsatpymble.com.au.