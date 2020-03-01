The new photographer of the new age – Hemang Shah

Stunning and glittering photographs of celebrities speak volume about the beauty, costumes, grace and style. It’s a beautiful moment captured in time on a paper. Among all the heavy hitters in Indian Photography world, names such as Rohan Shrestha, Daboo Ratani and Sid Burman, one more name has risen to prominence, Hemang Shah, who is fast gaining popularity among celebrities.

Hemang Shah rose to fame with his talent, hard work and creative imagination. He looks for beauty and grace in every frame. Starting his career from the bottom of food chain, he quickly worked his way up to top, working with celebrities such as Shirely Setia, Kriti Sanon, Nithya Menon, Gauahar khan, Evelyn Sharma, Nandish Sandhu, Kapil Dev, Ankita Lokhande, Elena Fernandes, and many more.

A respected name among aspiring photographers, Hemang Shah discovered his love to lens and the magic it can create at a very young age. An avid supporter of proper education, Hemang completed his course from National Institute of Photography.

After working in field for years, Hemang quickly discovered his passion and love for Cinema world. He has ample of photo-shoots, cover-shoots, award shoots, and whole lot more on his resume.

Hemang Shah is on first name basis with almost every celebrity in Bollywood. He is not just a photographer but also a brand, which stands for standard, quality and talent. He runs his own studio H.S. Photography (HS.SHOOT).

Hemang Shah is currently involved with many cover, portfolio and calendar shoots. With a stellar resume and work ethics, this clicker is going places with his zest and enthusiasm.

Hemang specializes in advertising, marketing, fashion, award, calendar and more shoots. He is capturing beautiful memories and the photographers who capture memories is worth his salt.