Outboard Clinic – Certified Company for outboard powerhead service

Outboard Clinic is a certified company for outboard powerhead service. Some of the outboard brands for which they are offering their service are Mercury, Evinrude, Nissan and Johnson. They provide in-house machine shop services and also they go to customers place to provide service for both national and international customers.

Services offered by Outboard Clinic

Outboard Clinic provides custom built outboard powerheads which meets the OEM specification. They also built the outboard in such a way that it exceeds the OEM specification. Outboard powerheads built by Outboard Clinic are more powerful and durable. They have extensive inventory in their machine shop where they have large collection of new and used outboard parts. They offer their outboard service very quickly because of their inventory facility. Some of the outboard services that are provided by them are resleeving and boring blocks, 4 stroke heads and lower units. These outboard operations are done by an experienced machinist in Outboard Clinic. They saved lot of money for their customers by remanufacturing their customer’s outboard powerhead. Their machinist will do all the outboard services in their in-house outboard machine shop.

Other Services

They also provide their service for gear case, watercraft engine and four stroke powerhead. Before they start working on their customers parts they request a quote from their customers. Their customers can easily request a free quote from their company website. If their customers are in need of an outboard part, then they will also ship the outboard part to their machine shop in within two days. They also provide free pickup and delivery service for shop owners and dealers. Their executives also provide free consultation for their customers related to their service.

About Outboard Clinic

Outboard Clinic is a renowned company offering outboard services for their customers. Their machine shop is one of the largest in USA. They provide high quality services at a reasonable price. They only use high quality outboard parts for remanufacturing outboard powerhead. Outboard Clinic does not charge any hidden fee for the services which they provide. Their customers can also purchase high quality outboard parts from which are available as new and used one. Some of the Outboard services they offer are Outboard head repair, Outboard lower unit repair and rebuilt, remanufacturing outboard powerhead and outboard powerhead repair. To know more information about outboard powerhead, visit https://www.outboardclinic.com/ remanufactured-powerheads/

Address:

3465 SW Palm City School Ave,

Palm City, FL 34990

Phone:

(855) 747-0100