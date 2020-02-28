National Retail Solutions Partners to Grow New York Bodegas

Newark, NJ, February 28, 2020 — National Retail Solutions (NRS), the operator of a leading point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers, announced that it will continue its exciting partnership with several leading institutions in New York City to support the city’s bodegas and independent, family-owned convenience stores.

NRS, City Harvest – New York City’s largest food rescue organization, the United Bodegas of America (UBA) and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYC/EDC) co-sponsored a Lunch & Learn program last week, for owners of New York City’s bodegas and convenience stores.

Last week’s Lunch & Learn session was held at Fairway Market’s facility in the Bronx. The program included presentations by NRS on its POS+ services for bodega owners, by City Harvest on expanded offerings of fresh and nutritious foods to-go, and by NYC/EDC on their programs and incentives for independent small businesses.

“New Yorkers appreciate the many ways in which neighborhood bodegas and convenience stores contribute to our local communities,” said Elie Y. Katz, founder & CEO of NRS. “These stores are places where neighbors take time to talk, catch up on local happenings and find foods and supplies for their favorite meals. The bodega owners who joined us at the first Lunch & Learn were excited to learn about powerful tools and strategies to help them build stronger businesses and compete successfully against larger retail chain stores.”

NRS operates a robust POS network plus NRS PAY merchant services for independent retailers across the U.S. Over 8,000 retailers use NRS’ POS platform to organize and manage their business, attract new customers and increase their revenue.

At the Lunch & Learn, NRS team members introduced their POS plus network with premium features and check-out solutions tailored for bodega owners. The Rev. Eric Cosentino, who serves on the Board of Directors of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), the parent company of NRS, said, “IDT is here to help bodega owners and smaller retailers. If there is something they need and we can provide it, we’ll always go the extra mile.”

Radames Rodriguez, President of United Bodegas of America (UBA) and a bodega owner in the Bronx, said, “Running a bodega in New York is a labor of love. It’s a tough business. We need better tools and offerings to bring in and retain new customers, and to operate more profitably. I hope that every bodega owner will take the time to learn how the UBA’s partnership with National Retail Solutions, City Harvest, and the City’s Economic Development Corporation can help our bodegas expand and thrive in New York.”

Last week’s Lunch & Learn is the first in a series for bodegas and other neighborhood retailers, according to Elie Y. Katz. “We are deeply committed to helping New York City’s bodegas prosper for the long run, and there is a lot going on to help these retailers prosper and expand. We are working with our co-sponsors on a second event to be held this summer that will introduce more fresh and interesting approaches for retailers. We welcome new organizations interested in participating in our next event to contact us. Please stay tuned for additional details.”

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

NRS operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform plus NRS PAY credit card processing for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. The platform provides a robust portfolio of tools to help these retailers compete more effectively, including inventory tracking, store statistics, user management, one-touch Boss Revolution® PIN-less recharge, and integration with the BR Club customer loyalty program. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers are able to leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers and their predominantly urban customer bases nationwide. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT).

Media Contact:

Elie Y. Katz

Founder & CEO / National Retail Solutions (NRS)

201-715-5179