Top Companies in the Footwear Industry 2019 by IMARC Group Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Footwear market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global footwear market size was worth US$ 227.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, IMARC expects the market to reach a value of US$ 266.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2024.

With the significant changes in the lifestyles and fashion trends of consumers, footwear has evolved as a symbol of status. Consumers are nowadays more inclined toward purchasing footwear with advanced technical fabrications, which are superior in quality and provide maximum comfort to them.

In recent years, the growing demand for footwear that blends fashion with comfort has prompted manufacturers to focus on designing technologically advanced smart shoes, which significantly aid in expanding their product portfolio and business operations. For instance, Nike has introduced HyperAdapt, innovative self-lacing shoes, which have pressure sensors in the soles that allow automatic lacing when the wearer puts the foot inside the shoe. Similarly, Hugo Boss, a luxury footwear brand, has recently launched vegan pineapple leather shoes for men. Furthermore, several companies are developing sustainable footwear ranging from hay-based sneakers to biodegradable, vegan stilettos, which are gaining rapid popularity among the masses. Moreover, the leading footwear companies, such as Cole Haan and Converse, Inc., are diversifying their product lines through mergers and acquisitions, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Report coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product:

Non-Athletic Footwear

Athletic Footwear

Market Breakup by Material:

Rubber

Leather

Plastic

Fabric

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Footwear Specialists

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Clothing Stores

Online Sales

Others

Market Breakup by Pricing

Premium

Mass

Market Breakup by End-User:

Men

Women

Kids

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Nike Incorporation, Adidas AG, PUMA, Geox S.p.A, Skechers USA, Incorporation, Timberland, Crocs Retail, Inc., Ecco Sko A/S, Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Under Armour Inc., etc

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

