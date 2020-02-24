Know everything about Lenovo IdealPad 720S and the best place to purchase it in Israel.

Thinking of purchasing Iaptop with the latest feature at best price then you should consider the Lenovo IdealPad 720S and must have a look on its specifications to make your final decision.

Lenovo IdealPad 720S is sleek and light with aluminium finish with long battery life of around 10 hours which make it easy for you to use and carry. It has got 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor which makes it a high performer with an additional PCIe SSD storage so you can store all your initial data.

Apart from performance the next major feature to be kept under consideration is security. To ensure the safety it has an optimal finger reader that can scan in less than 2 seconds and makes your system access secured.

Let’s have a look on other features that can help you to make your choice.

– It is equipped with Thunderbolt™ 3 USB-C port which make which is the world fastest port.

– Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 and 1.0 MP HD camera with single array microphone to help you with your conference calls.

– AC (2×2)+ Bluetooth® 4.1 802.11 **x USB 3.0 2 connectivity for easy sharing.

– With (W x D x H) 13.6 mm for better display.

If you are thinking from where to purchase Lenovo IdealPad 720S then you must contact kTwo 2 Ltd that offers superior service at lowest price.