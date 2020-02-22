Best experts of New Mexico film production to advertise your brand

Ground work is a small Production Company based out in Santa Fe, NM. The main motive of our company is we are client-based New Mexico film Production Company to support and advertise their brands and companies. We have great operating specialties that have an expert to handle your business advertising. We have the expert Steadicam operator to work for them and their satisfaction.

How Groundwork is different from other NM film production company?

As mentioned earlier we are not advertising for the credit but instead, we work for the clients and their satisfaction. So we have a different approach as a comparison to the other NM film production company available in the market. We have more focus on the content to offer a sleek look and build a brand or sell the services of our clients. Our experts are loyal and have found that once we begin working for our customers using the top-notch camera, audio, lighting, and studio to best exhibit your business.

Stuart Penny

Stuart Penny is a Steadicam operator with years of experience directing, editing, writing, creating, video assist, and most every other role on set at one time or another.

Andrew Brown

Andrew Brown love working as Camera Operator, Gaffer, and Focus Puller; from composition to lighting creating beautiful visual from the ground up.

Have a conversation with Ground work experts to schedule your NM film production. We would be glad to assist you by discussing your business to publicize it and enhance your production company reach.