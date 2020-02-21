The Kimball at Temple Square Offers 5-Star Service to its Customers

Accommodation is an important aspect of any journey. Where will you be unwinding yourself after a hectic day remains the million dollar question as you would not like to compromise on your lifestyle and comfort. To help you make your vacations memorable and comfortable, The Kimball at Temple Square offers the best hotel and home-base accommodations. The Kimball is conveniently accessible to the Salt Lake International Airport, public transportation, historical landmarks, and famous convention centers including The Salt Palace.

For Immediate Release, Date, Place: The Kimball offers travellers an amazing place where they can unwind themselves after a hectic day of sight-seeing and travelling. All of their units are fully-equipped with kitchens or kitchenettes to give you a feel that you are at home. The most popular facilities that can be enjoyed at The Kimball are- free parking, free Wi-fi, non-smoking rooms, family rooms, fitness centre, etc. It does not end here, you can also indulge yourself in a number of activities such as hot tub/jacuzzi, fitness centre and sauna.

To ensure families have complete fun, there are also various books, DVDs, board games, puzzles and music for children. Other general facilities can be enjoyed at The Kimball are- air conditioning, Wi-Fi in all areas, lift, heating, non-smoking rooms, newspapers, etc. The list of services offered includes- fax/photocopying, laundry, business cente, shared lounge, vending machines (for drinks and snacks).

The Kimball welcomes extended stays for both personal and business needs. It is just like your home away from home. After a hectic day of travelling, you can feel in the comfort of your own home. The rooms are fully-equipped with comfortable furnishings, a kitchen, appliances, complementary parking, cookware, cable TV, and free parking. Staying at The Kimball is a great choice for your business travel, single night visits and extended night stays. Not to mention, the staff at The Kimball is recognized for deliver 5-star service.

For more information:

Website- https://thekimball.com

Phone- +1 801-363-4000

Email- reservations@thekimball.com

Address- 150 North Main Street

Salt Lake City

UT 84103

USA

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/TheKimball/

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/thekimball.slc/