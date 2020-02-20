Paper Trays Market Incremental Opportunity Assessment through 2018 to 2027

The paper trays market is likely to grow at a healthy 3.9% value CAGR throughout 2027, according to a latest FactMR study. The momentum in the paper trays market can be attributed to growing focus on sustainability, which includes reducing packaging waste and adopting recyclable packaging materials.

The global paper trays market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each paper trays market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the paper trays market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the paper trays across various industries.

The paper trays market report highlights the following players:

International Paper

UFP Technologies Inc.

Proactive Packaging & Display Inc.

Mondi Group Plc.

Others

The paper trays market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Growing consumer preference toward greener packaging solutions is driving heavy investments in the paper trays market. Anticipating the lucrativeness of the paper trays market and future growth opportunities, manufacturers are introducing a wide design range of paper trays, which is proving to be a winning product differentiation strategy for paper packaging businesses.

The Fact.MR study opines that industrial applications of paper trays in food & beverage products collectively account for more than 40% revenue share in the paper trays market. The Fact.MR study remains bullish on burgeoning demand for environmentally-friendly paper trays in the food & beverage industry, leading retail chains and foodservice brands’ commitment to phase out plastic in food packaging. The report also sheds light on increasing demand for paper trays in the consumer electronics industry, which is likely to remain a less-explored end-user industrial sector in the paper trays market.

You can Request an Example Copy from here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2215

Soaring Popularity of Frozen Food Products Driving Innovation in Paper trays Market

A majority of paper trays manufacturers are launching microwave-safe and freezer-safe paper trays addressing the soaring popularity of frozen food products among younger consumers. Market players are incorporating advanced technologies, such as modified atmosphere packaging technology, and manufacturing processes, such as thermoforming, to introduce unique features of paper trays suitable for food & beverage products.

The pulp & paper industry is one of the heavily-regulated industries, as it utilizes more than 40% of industrial wood that is traded globally. Such regulations established by governmental and environmental organizations inevitably add to tangible monetary as well as non-monetary costs of manufacturing paper trays. For example, the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) recommends market players to use recycled fiber and maintain minimum content standards of recovered or virgin fiber. Thereby, government policies and eco-friendly manufacturing strategies adopted by paper trays market players are boosting the use of recycled fiber as the primary source for paper trays.

Ask Industry Professional about Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2215

According to Fact.MR, paper trays manufacturers are also focusing on penetrating the lucrative Asia Pacific market. For instance, Huhtamaki Oyj recently acquired packaging companies in Asia Pacific, including International Paper’s foodservice packaging operations in China, Ajanta Packaging’s business in India and Tailored Packaging – a foodservice packaging distributor in Australia. With the market leaders establishing a stronger foothold in emerging economies, the paper trays markets in developing nations is expected to witness positive growth in the upcoming years.