Future Electronics Features BMD-360 Standalone BLE and IEEE 802.15.4 Module from u‑blox

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire ) February 17, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring standalone BLE and IEEE 802.15.4 modules from u‑blox in the latest edition of Sense + Connect + Control.

The BMD-360 is a powerful, highly flexible, ultra-low power Bluetooth 5.1 and IEEE 802.15.4 (Thread and Zigbee) module based on the nRF52811 SoC from Nordic Semiconductor. With an ARM Cortex M4 CPU, embedded 2.4GHz transceiver, and integrated antenna, it provides a complete RF solution with no additional RF design, enabling faster time to market. The BMD-360 can power demanding applications, while simplifying designs and reducing BOM costs, and regulatory pre-approvals reduce the burden to enter the market.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

