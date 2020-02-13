Web Development Frameworks for Full-Stack Developers?

Many modern web developers use proprietary frameworks and development tools that make their work faster, efficient and convenient. By using these tools, web developers try to upgrade themselves to the latest development of web technology.

To become a full stack web developer, you need to learn a lot of skills. For beginners, finding the right way to learn and getting quick results is not easy. At first glance, it may be overwhelming to understand what you need to learn, and finally how it all combines.

The best way to start your web development career is to have a very good understanding of all the other underlying HTML and CSS.

Front end framework:

Dedicated front-end developers are not only familiar with JavaScript, which is a scripting language, but also with HTML and CSS operations. These languages ​​allow developers to manipulate information on a website very efficiently and make it attractive and effective.

Here is a list of the best front end frameworks:

HTML and CSS:

Hypertext Markup Language (HTML) is an integral part of every web site you implement. With HTL, you can use simple markup syntax to define and structure the content of your website.

Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) is a simple way to add styles to your website (add fonts, colors, layouts, etc).

Once you understand HTML, be sure to go to CSS to understand the basics. HTML and CSS are two important things all web developers need to know. This is valid for 2018 and will be valid for 2019…

React JS:

ReactJS is one of the JavaScript frameworks developed by Facebook. In addition, ReactJS provides only view level and some callback functions to render HTML code. This is one of the powerful front end frameworks.

Angular:

Angular is an open source JavaScript framework designed specifically to create single page web and mobile applications using the MVC architectural pattern. It is just a front end framework that handles web pages.

Angular is another popular JavaScript front end that facilitates complex front end development. It was actually one of the first JavaScript frameworks that tried to standardize JavaScript front end development with modules and code structures.

Bootstrap:

In the old days CSS was the main skill of front-end developers, but in recent web development Bootstrap replaced CSS.

jQuery:

This is another great JavaScript library that I think all web developers should be familiar with. You should learn jQuery even if you are not a full stack developer or involved in front-end or back-end work.

Back-end Web development:

Data creation, editing / updating, and recall are some of the processes most often associated with back-end development. PHP, Ruby, and Python are examples of common scripting languages ​​used. These languages ​​allow back-end developers to create algorithms and business logic to manipulate the data received in front-end development.

Node JS:

This is another popular JavaScript web development framework, but it’s a back end. Node.js has always been ranked as the most popular framework in Stack Overflow’s developer survey, and is key to creating a web application with an end-to-end single programming language, JavaScript.

Django:

Django is an open source full stack Python development framework that supports Python version 3.4. Also, it generates a management panel for setting up a website made in Python.

Django is the most popular Python framework for web development. This is a full stack framework, which does not provide them as separate libraries, but includes all the functionality needed by default.

Flask:

It is another popular Python framework for web development. Flask is a micro framework because it does not require any other frameworks or libraries.

The main idea behind Flask is to enable web developers to build a solid web application foundation. From there, you can use any extension you may need.

Ruby on Rails:

Ruby on Rails is one of the most famous and reliable open source MVC frameworks. Ruby on Rails is designed to make developing web applications easy and fast. In addition, developers can write less important code than any other framework.

Spring boots:

The Spring Boot framework tries to solve problems related to Spring for Java web development in the same way Spring solves problems with Java web development using Java EE or J2EE.

By introducing features such as auto configuration and starter dependencies, Spring Boot takes a considerable amount of time to configure spring and reduces the pain of Java developers finding a compatible set of libraries. Best web designing company in Hyderabad