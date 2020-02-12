US Capital Global Business Credit Income Fund Launches Capital Raise in Fourth Year of Performance

Private investment fund providing direct loans to highly promising businesses publishes performance figures over the past three years and initiates capital raise efforts.

San Francisco, California, USA., February 12, 2020 — US Capital Global’s registered broker dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC, today announced the launch of a major new fundraising campaign for the group’s US Capital Global Business Credit Income Fund LP (the “Credit Fund”). The Credit Fund, which aims to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors, redeemable in cash every quarter, has delivered an average rate of return net of management fees and expenses of 12.5% per annum over the past three years, with no down quarters to date.*

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, investment management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation.

Founder and Managing Partner Jeffrey Sweeney’s aim in creating the Credit Fund was to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to its Limited Partner investors, primarily by providing direct senior loans to highly promising small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Credit Fund is managed by the firm’s private investment and asset management division, US Capital Global Investment Management, LLC.

“The Credit Fund especially targets SMBs in excellent financial condition that regulated lenders are unable to finance, primarily because of regulatory banking constraints,” said Sweeney. “I am delighted that the opportunity to participate in the Credit Fund is now open widely to eligible investors and to RIAs acting on behalf of their clients through our own newly enhanced digital investment platform at www.uscgs.com.”

About the Credit Fund:

US Capital Global Business Credit Income Fund LP targets established businesses with annual revenues of up to $100 million and with EBITDA of $500,000 to $10 million. The General Partner believes that this segment continues to be underserved by traditional lending sources. The Credit Fund aims to capitalize on what it believes is a very strong lending opportunity by making short to medium-term direct senior debt investments, with the average lifetime of loans expected to be 36 months. The Credit Fund’s asset-based collateral management approach and in-depth underwriting analysis allow it to offer “middle market” customized financing solutions to smaller businesses, thereby providing creative capital to propel these businesses into their growth curve.

To learn more about the Credit Fund or this investment opportunity, email Pat Steele at psteele@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1025.

All performance figures of the Credit Fund are unaudited and have been determined by the General Partner from data available to it. Performance results represent fund-level returns and are not an estimate of any specific investor’s performance, which may be materially different depending on entry times and other circumstances. Returns shown also do not reflect taxes that may be paid by the partners on their income and/or gains. Performance results represents actual returns from Q1 2017 to Q3 2019, with 2019 performance to date annualized. Net returns are calculated on deployed capital only, and not on capital that may be held from time to time in the Custodial Account. All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal. Past performance can be no guarantee of future results.

Contact:

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Global

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapglobal.com

