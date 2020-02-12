Rehm Thermal Systems wins the NPI Award

The trade fair year 2020 got off to a roaring start for Rehm Thermal Systems: The company”s participation in the IPC APEX EXPO, one of the most important trade shows for the American electronics industry, was accompanied by winning an NPI Award in the “Soldering – Reflow” category. The manufacturer of thermal system solutions delivered a convincing performance with Vision TripleX – a soldering system which was presented for the first time last November at productronica 2019 in Munich, and which combines the advantages of convection and vapour phase soldering.

“APEX EXPO was a full-blown success for us. By presenting our systems – the coating system ProtectoXC as well as the vapour phase soldering system CondensoXC – we successfully captured the interest of many visitors which led to a number of stimulating discussions. The fact that we won the NPI Award for our Vision TripleX was a great way to round off our trade show appearance in San Diego. For us, the APEX EXPO in San Diego is one of the most important trade shows we have attended for many years”, explains Carsten Kramer, Managing Director of Rehm Thermal Systems USA. The NPI Award (New Product Introduction Award) is presented by the US trade publication Circuits Assembly and reviewed by a panel of independent jurors.

With Vision TripleX, Rehm was able to win over the jury and claim the NPI Award for itself: The newly developed Vision TripleX is based on the reflow convection soldering systems of the Vision series and combines the convection soldering process with the proven vapor phase soldering process of the Condenso series. Thus, three different processes can be operated in this new system: reflow convection soldering with and without vacuum and vapour phase soldering using Galden®. This not only affords customers greater flexibility in the production of electronic assemblies while saving on investment costs and space in the production facility. The flexibility of temperature profiling – resulting from the combination of convection and condensation, in conjunction with the applicable atmosphere (air, N2 and/or Galden®) – allows high-quality solder joints to be realised on assemblies that vary greatly in thermal mass.