KRAUSE cancels participation in the hardware fair 2020

After the outbreak and spread of the novel corona virus, the hessian access technology manufacturer KRAUSE followed its development closely. Given the risks to the public health associated with the virus, ensuring the safety of colleagues, partners and customers is their primary concern. KRAUSE has therefore decided to cancel this year”s visit to the hardware fair in Cologne. Also on the response of many customers who also refrain from visiting the trade fair.

The hardware fair is the largest and most international fair in the industry. As an exhibitor, the KRAUSE managers had already been very happy to inform visitors to their booth about new products, occupational safety and service offers. They regret not being an exhibitor at the hardware fair this year, but believe that this is the right decision.

For the duration of the hardware fair, KRAUSE will set up a service telephone for customers and interested parties, through which they can obtain comprehensive information about new and proven KRAUSE products and services.

You can reach the KRAUSE employees during the entire exhibition period at + 49 (0) 6631 795 230

All information about KRAUSE and its innovative products and services can be found at: www.krause-systems.com (https://www.krause-systems.com)