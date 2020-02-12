Electric Lawn Mower Market Scope and Upcoming Opportunity Analysis till the end of 2028

Electric lawn mowers are catching the imagination of a rapidly growing ‘environmentally-conscious’ demographic. Demand is also positively influenced by significant upgrades in battery power and precision cutting. On the coattails of these factors, global sales are likely to surpass 10 million units in 2019, equating a market value in the vicinity of US$ 9 Bn. Latest Fact.MR report predicts the global electric lawn mower market to expand at 6.6% CAGR in the period 2018-2028. End users are increasingly adopting electric lawn mowers in spite of issues like high price and power requirement. EPA states that gas mowers are being discouraged as they propagate air pollution. They are estimated to be responsible for around 5% of the air pollution in US. Apart from the pollution aspect, EPA reveals that gas spill of around 17 million gallons gasoline is encountered annually which occurs during refueling of lawn equipment. The emissions from the lawn mowers were unregulated in the past but the scenario has changed currently as the world has acknowledged the benefits of reduced emissions.

The global electric lawn mower market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each electric lawn mower market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the electric lawn mower market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the electric lawn mower across various industries.

The electric lawn mower market report highlights the following players:

GreenWorks Tools

Hitachi

Black & Decker

The Toro Company

The electric lawn mower market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Electrification embraced across industries

Electric lawn mowers are presumed to be a solution to lot of issues like efficiency and harmful emissions. Fact.MR projects electric lawn mowers to witness surge in demand during forecast period owing to their positive impact on the environment. Gas lawn mowers are also known to have certain other disadvantages like gasoline smell and fumes which hold the potential to induce respiratory medical conditions. The major issue is faced by Asthma patients who find difficulty in breathing. Their condition aggravates in ozone alert days. Electric lawn mowers do not nullify the emissions but greatly minimize such cases of respiratory health conditions.

Broader trends adopted in lawn equipment industry largely influence the global electric lawn mower market. End-user preference has shifted towards power tools. Electrification in getting integrated across different industries. Handheld products are getting electrified which makes them capable of replacing variants in electric and power segment. These variants as projected to have positive impact on the global market in the coming years.

Seasonality primarily influences sales of electric lawn mowers. Seasons like summer and spring witness increase in sale of electric lawn mowers because of the accelerated activities in gardening and lawn care. Cordless variants of electric lawn mowers have surfaced in market. Such types of mowers are preferred by consumers as they do not cause movement inconvenience like the corded ones.