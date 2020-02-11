VIP Ticket Giveaway for Gala Night at Traders Fair Malaysia 2020

Forex Penguin announces, the company will provide 3 free VIP tickets for Gala Night at Traders Fair Malaysia 2020. The 3 grand prizes are worth $199 (±RM823) each and will be given along with seven other prizes to the lucky winners who have registered at the Forex Penguin website.

CEO of Forex Penguin, Engedi Eng has announced, Forex Penguin is giving away 3 free VIP tickets for Gala Night at Traders Fair Malaysia 2020. The Malaysia Traders Fair & Gala Night 2020 will be held on April 4th, 2020, at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Traders Fair is from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM; and will be continued with Gala Night at 6:30 PM – 9:00 PM.

Gala Night is a sequence of events held at the Malaysia Traders Fair 2020. The VIP ticket holders will be presented with live performances, music, networking, and food & drinks. The tickets are priced at a notable $199 per ticket. VIP ticket holders have the special opportunity to meet like-minded people and to further engage in the market. Traders or anyone who wants to participate to win the GALA VIP TICKET can register themselves at Forex Penguin, and the registration period is open now until March 31st, 2020. Forex Penguin are giving out very interesting prizes for the winners as well. For the 1st – 3rd Grand Prize winners, they will be given 1 VIP ticket ($199) plus one limited edition mysterious gift each. The following 4th – 10th winners, they will be given one limited edition mysterious gift each.

Enter NOW and WIN VIP Gala Night at Traders Fair Malaysia 2020. Use this link to register:

https://www.forexpenguin.com/forex-event/malaysia-traders-fair-2020/

About Traders Fair Malaysia 2020

Traders Fair Malaysia 2020 is a Financial Trade Expo that will be held on April 4th, 2020, at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Organized by FinExpo.org, the event is going to be swarmed with trading expert workshops and seminars, music, entertainment, prizes, and coffee breaks. The expo will be attended by financial experts and companies who work in the fields of forex, stock, forex, brokers, and investments – making this event a golden opportunity for all interested parties.

About Forex Penguin

Forex Penguin is a top-rated forex trading portal, founded by Engedi Eng. Forex Penguin selectively presents various forex brokers to provide the best forex bonus and promotion in the market. Besides offering comprehensive information on trading, the portal is also the media partner for the Malaysia Traders Fair 2020.

For more information about the Traders Fair Malaysia 2020, please visit https://www.forexpenguin.com/forex-event/malaysia-traders-fair-2020/.