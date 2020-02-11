That Fireplace Store Launches New Look Showroom in Ocean View

Ocean View, Delaware – February 7, 2020: A fully renovated showroom, showcasing the best of That Fireplace Store’s alternative heating options, has re-opened in readiness for 2020.

Located at 32341 Roxana Road, Ocean View, Delaware, the family-owned and operated That Fireplace Store provides local expertise in the sales, installation and service of wood, pellet and coal stoves, as well as gas fireplaces and gas fireplace inserts.

The company mainly serves clients in Millsboro, Ocean View, Bethany Beach, Delaware and Ocean City & Berlin, Maryland.

That Fireplace Store also has expertise in chimney inspections, chimney sweeping, and chimney and fireplace repairs. With all their detailed inspections, they provide a 20-point written report that includes interior and exterior reviews, as well as video coverage.

For those homeowners looking to sell or buy a home, and require an inspection, or are thinking of an alternative heat source, then the team at That Fireplace Store are on hand to advise and help make those choices easier and worry-free.

As company founder Kerri Fox explained: “We start by meeting in the client’s home to review the space, discuss the project and propose the perfect products to make their vision a reality.

“During installation we keep them informed throughout the process, and when done, we provide short training to ensure they are comfortable and understand how the product works, how to operate safely and care for it properly.”

Their experience and expertise allow them to offer the best in-depth guidance on efficient chimney services, including annual surveys; and helping homeowners choose between gas fireplaces, or coal, pellet or wood stoves to suit their homes and lives.

“We have 20 years’ experience serving the local communities, and we have built a reputation of excellent workmanship that strictly follows the NFPA 211 code guidelines and standards for chimneys, fireplace and venting,” added Kerri.