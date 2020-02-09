Pradeep Reddy Kamasani Introduces a Startup Advisor Program to Help Small Businesses to Scale Up

Pradeep Reddy Kamasani, Founder & CEO of HunterTech and Angel Investor in startups,early stage companies, understands the business startups ecosystem well, so he wants to help startups to scale up.

Business startups in India improve significantly. Based on the data, there are over 1.300 startups in 2019 in India. This positive trend leads India to the third-largest startup in the world. The startups help over 60.000 Indians to get a job. Those startups need a variety of support, such as market access, funding, and guidance to scale up. The same case happens in the U.S. where there was also a significant improvement in business startups in 2019. There were 30.7 million new small businesses in the U.S. in 2019. The condition opens more jobs for around 59.9 million people in 2019. Most of those new businesses need to be scaled up along with sufficient and entrepreneurship knowledge.

Just like the classic issues, startups need more access to the right market, funding, and guidance from the experienced to fight against the tight competition. Unfortunately, some of those startups were surrendered and couldn’t continue the business. Commonly, a new business fails to scale up and even faces a serious problem such as bankruptcy after 2 or 3 years. The issue behind the failure is because those startups were difficult to find the right target market. They also don’t understand business management and model, along with poor team management. A startup advisor program is considered a good solution for those who start a new business and want to scale up. The advisor is an expert and experienced enough on the business, including business models, strategies, marketing, and many more. The certified advisors will also explain the ideas of the angel investor in startups.

Pradeep Reddy Kamasani, Founder & CEO of HunterTech and Angel Investor in startups,early stage companies, explains that the world needs more entrepreneurs and innovations to open more jobs to others. Moreover, they also have to be brave enough to take risks and courage to create something revolutionary. The main goal is not only to create a small business but also to scale it up to become a giant business. As a Startup Advisor Board, Pradeep Reddy has experienced I.T., business, sales, and marketing, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia. He understands the startup ecosystem well and what makes most startups fail to scale up their business. Mr. Reddy wants to motivate those who have startups to improve their skills and knowledge to face the future and tight business competition. As a result, startups can’t only develop their business but also compete fairly to be a unicorn business in the future.

Pradeep Reddy Kamasani, Founder & CEO of HunterTech and Angel Investor in startups,early stage companies. He has helped many startups and small businesses in India and the USA to scale up since 2014. As an Angel Investor, he provides capital for new start-ups to back their business. Through his efforts directly or indirectly he is able to help create 1000+ jobs globally. Not only in India and the USA, he also works across the UK, Africa, Malaysia and Singapore to give motivation to the young generations and newly born start-up companies.

