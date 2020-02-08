India’s top designers like Krsnaa Mehta, Alan Abraham, Madhav Raman, Swarup Dutta and Asha Sairam to discuss ways to make homes sustainable at Godrej L’Affaire

Sustainability is the need of the hour and there is an instant need to adopt sustainable practices starting right at homes. Design Dekko, Godrej Group’s brand agnostic platform for architecture and design, brings together India’s top and accomplished designers like Krsnaa Mehta of India Circus, Alan Abraham of Abraham John Architects, Madhav Raman of Anagram Architects, Swarup Dutta of Scenographer and Asha Sairam of Studio Lotus. The luminaries will partake in a conversation on making homes sustainable at Godrej L’Affaire happening on Saturday, February 22 at Godrej One, Mumbai

Godrej L’Affaire is a one-day curated experiential lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, that aims to define future lifestyle experiences. Conceptualized as a one-day experience, Godrej L’Affaire showcases a mix of ideas and concepts around design, décor, food, travel, fashion, art and music. Masterclasses, engaging conversations, fashion shows and musical performances is what it promises to deliver. Currently in its fourth edition, Godrej L’Affaire has conceptualized this unique discussion by bringing together the five design experts to emphasize how homes can be designed to help give back to nature while encouraging sustainable lifestyle.

Krsnaa Mehta, Alan Abraham, Madhav Raman, Swarup Dutta and Asha Sairam will discuss how “design” thinking plays a vital role in solving sustainable issues today, if the project is not designed with sustainability, the purpose of the project is moot. The design trailblazers will talk about how the interest has been shifted to sustainability. By conceptualizing ideas and aspirations towards greener and an eco-friendlier way one can seek to make their designs kinder to the planet. They will also share their experiences and anecdotes about their challenges, successes, and how one can inject flair in the design while keeping budget in mind.

