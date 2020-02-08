Bring Back the Color! Neue Auctions’ February 22nd Fine Art Auction is Beautiful and Bold

Cleveland, OH, Feb 8, 2020 — Neue Auctions is pleased to announce its February Fine Art auction on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Neue will offer a unique selection of modern and contemporary art with major bursts of color from modern masters to the mid-twentieth century to the contemporary. You can access the auction catalogue from neueauctions.com. The auction will be featured live online on three bidding websites including LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare and Invaluable.

Neue’s February Auction Key Dates:

– Auction Preview – Thursday, February 6th through Friday, February 21st: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment. 23533 Mercantile Road, Suite 119 – Beachwood, OH 44122

– Live online auction Saturday, February 22nd at 11 a.m. EST.

A few highlight lots expected to attract keen bidder attention include the following:

– Lot 16 Jean-Jules Louis Cavailles (French 1901-1977) Vase De Fleurs dans une Interieur, oil on canvas, signed, estimated $3,000-5,000

– Lot 30 Robert Daughters (American, NM, AZ, 1929-2013) Ranchos Chapel, oil on canvas, signed, estimated $10,000-15,000

– Lot 83 John Nieto (American, Texas, NM, 1936-2018) Deer Dancer, oil on canvas, signed, estimated $3,000-5,000

– Lot 152 Pablo Picasso (Spanish 1881-1973) Toros Vallauris, linocut, signed, estimated $5,000-8,000

– Lot 158 Tom Wesselman (American 1931-2004) Monica in Robe with Motherwell, screenprint, signed, estimated $8,000-12,000

– Lot 159 Bridget Riley (British b.1931) Elapse, screenprint, signed, estimated $5,000-8,000

– Lot 163 Carroll Sockwell (American 1943-1992) Studio Interior, oil on canvas, signed, estimated $3,000-5,000

This auction includes Cleveland-area masters including two exuberant floral works by Cleveland born New York artist Bob Kane. Kane’s works were collected by luminaries like Audrey Hepburn, Al Pacino and Leonard Nimoy. Modern, bold and with heavy impasto, they are surely statement makers.

Four exciting works by young and emerging Cleveland artist Rose Haserodt continue in this colorful vein. Haserodt graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Art in 2015 and is an accomplished painter using bold color and flat style paired with intriguing juxtapositions of scale and space. Her color is especially luminous, and the larger scale of these works makes them statement pieces.

Cleveland artist Julian Stanczak is once again represented in our auction, with a fiery print entitled “Harmony Yellow,” from 1991, and included in the frontispiece of the Stanczak book, Decades of Light, signed by the artist, and estimated at $400-700.

Art from Masters Across the United States

The estate of a Tennessee doctor brought a collection of contemporary Southwest art to Neue Auctions, and these works too are full of joyous color. Depicting the landscape of Taos, New Mexico, these traditionally trained painters relish the color and beauty of the region. With quite a few of these works affordably estimated, there are many to choose from.

A collection of work by New Mexico artist John Nieto from the same estate is also an interesting study in color. Nieto’s subject of the Native American is depicted in bold, flat areas of color in unusual combinations. With a collection of oils and prints, these too come in several price ranges.

Three works by African-American artist Carroll Sockwell (1943-1992) are also featured in the sale. All three are pastels and depict abstract studio interiors and a still life. Raised in Washington, DC, Sockwell relocated to New York at the age of 17 where he joined the art scene of the late 1950’s and early sixties, experimenting with abstract expressionism, Pop and Minimalism. Returning to Washington DC in 1963, he was successful as an artist and curator, exhibiting at the Corcoran Gallery of Art, The Brooklyn Museum and the Whitney.

The sale also features a selection of works from a corporate collection, including a large scale screenprint by Tom Wesselman, Lot 158, Bridget Riley, Lot 159, Alex Katz Lot 160, a small selection of sculpture and Cleveland School works including Frank Wilcox.

Access our online auction catalogue by visiting neueauctions.com where you can also join our mailing list, read our blog, peruse our past sales and gain knowledge and information about either buying or selling at auction with Neue.

For more information, you may call Cynthia Maciejewski at 216-245-6707; or, you can email her at cynthia@neueauctions.com. Also, please visit Neue Auctions online at www.neueauctions.com.

About Neue Auctions:

Neue Auctions provides a bespoke experience for sellers and buyers, with all items presented fully guaranteed and vetted, and combines regular online auctions with selected art exhibitions and educational opportunities. Offering consignment services for single items or entire estates, Neue Auctions assists clients in the complicated process of settling estates and general downsizing, working with both private individuals, as well as trusts, estates, banks and attorneys. In addition, Neue Auctions continues the long-standing history and tradition of art collecting in Cleveland by bringing fine works of art to the market for sale, encouraging both the current and next generation of collectors. Neue Auctions is always accepting consignments. Gallery hours are M-F 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

