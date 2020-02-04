SmartTOP for Infiniti G37/Q60 Cabriolet allows convertible top operation while driving

Las Vegas, Nevada – February 3, 2020

The SmartTOP convertible top control for Infiniti G37/Q60 Convertible by Mods4cars provides Infiniti owners with more comfort and smart additional functions. For example, the retrofit convertible top module allows the convertibles top to be operated while driving at a speed of up to 40 km/h. For this, a quick tap of the convertibles top button in the interior is all that is needed.

The Cabriolet module also makes it possible to open and close the convertibles top from a distance using the original remote control. “Our customers can open their top as they move towards their vehicle,” explains PR spokesman, Sven Tornow. “There is no need to change or program the vehicles key. In addition, the windows can be moved separately, using the existing remote control, from outside the vehicle,” Sven Tornow continues.

The SmartTOP Convertible Top Control for the Infiniti G37/Q60 Cabriolet also has a wide range of additional functions that can be individually programmed. With it, it is possible to lock the doors automatically while driving. Also, with a double-click of the convertibles top button in the interior, all windows can be opened and closed.

A short horn signal can be set, to be heard when the central locking system is activated. Optionally, the hazard warning lights can be activated to flash when operating the convertibles top via remote control. In addition, starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the current convertibles top movement. If necessary, the module can be completely deactivated and removed without a trace.

With the standard USB port on the SmartTOP convertible top control unit, it is possible to configure the device on a PC and to install software updates which are provided free of charge. For easy installation, the convertibles top control is supplied with a plug-and-play adapter. This provides for a simple connection between the vehicles electronics and the SmartTOP module.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The function upgrade for the Infiniti G37/Q60 Cabriolet is available for 249.00 Euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:

http://youtu.be/jaSqvMvBtnU

For more Information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

