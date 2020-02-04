Darussalam Launches New Website to Increase Market Reach

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia- 4th February 2020

Darussalam has launched a new website for its consumers in KSA, by the name of Darussalamstore.com. The new website has been launched to increase the existing market reach and availability. It will allow it’s consumers to easily purchase the full range of Darussalam’s books from all over KSA and even internationally.

“We are excited to announce that after Darussalam’s consistent growth and success we have now launched a new website for our customers expanding the availability of our books worldwide”- Mr Abdul Malik Mujahid, Founder

The site contains a collection of authentic Islamic books from almost 20 categories including Quran, Tafseer, Ramadan, Hajj/Umrah, Family and even Science. Additionally, the website contains separate collections of books for Muslims, Non-Muslims and Islamic students. The site also offers books in numerous languages to cater to all readers irrespective of language. Darussalam has also diversified its product offerings on the site by including Islamic products and devices in addition to books.

Darussalamstore.com offers delivery on all its books throughout KSA through their trusted partner, SMSA at a delivery cost of SAR 15. All retail orders are also eligible for free delivery on all orders above SAR 99.

The website is designed to be user-friendly with a simple navigation and checkout system to ensure customer ease in making online purchases. The website is highly responsive so that consumers can easily purchase from any device. Additionally, the books have been categorized making it easy for consumers to find the required book.