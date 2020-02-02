EloQ Communications named one of the leading digital marketing agencies of 2019 by DesignRush

DesignRush.com, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, discovered the top local and global digital marketing companies who can conceptualize and execute successful campaigns across all platforms in 2019. EloQ Communications (formerly Vero IMC Vietnam), a public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, made it to the list, as one of the top digital marketing firms around the world.

The other agencies in the list include Greenland Marketing, Primitive Social, Growth Hackers, among others. Brands can view the best digital marketing companies by price, portfolios, reviews, leadership, expertise, rankings and more on DesignRush.

“We’re happy to be included in this list, to be recognized as one of the best independent digital marketing agencies. We are the only one from Vietnam, among our counterparts in the US, UK and China,” said Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications. “We started as a traditional public relations agency, and later add digital marketing services to provide our clients with an all-rounded solution. In the age that interconnects modern PR and marketing communications, we are happy to combine our services into a custom communication strategy that best suits the goals of our clients.”

EloQ Communications offers services in digital strategy, digital and social media marketing, social media management and community management, beside the traditional PR solutions. EloQ has long worked with both local and foreign clients to reach new audiences and expand business in Vietnam and other ASEAN markets.

EloQ Communications was known as Vero IMC Vietnam and headed by Ly-Le for three years before officially going independent under its new name at the start of 2019. The agency has been working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse clients from more than 30 cities and regions, including companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities.

