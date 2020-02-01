Nine Yards of Elegance on your Wedding Day

How strong are the chances of you wearing a saree for your Indian wedding? If you hail from South India or certain other states like West Bengal, Maharashtra or Gujarat, it will be customary for you to wear one. In fact, these nine yards of sheer elegance make up such a versatile piece of clothing – that can be styled, draped and accessorized in myriad ways – that you might want to opt for an Indian wedding saree, even if you are a North Indian bride.

Pick the weave and the fabric first

Sarees come in numerous styles. The most common choices for a wedding are Benarasi silk and zari brocade sarees or ornate Kanjivaram sarees. Both are quite heavy to carry around. So, if you are planning to get married outdoors in hot weather or if you are not used to wearing Indian clothes, skip these and pick lightweight sarees like embellished chiffons, lighter silks etc.

Accessorize right

An Indian wedding saree traditionally has a lot of gold elements in it. This makes gold or Kundan jewellery extremely compatible. If you want to sport an outright traditional or period look, do not skip the kamarbandh. Also, consider wearing a nath. If you are planning on draping the saree in a not-so-conventional way, consider wearing a complimentary veil. Brides may also try to bring about innovation in their bridal looks by sporting hair jewellery like a poola jada.

Colours

Most cultures associate the Indian wedding saree with a particular colour. For example, Bengali brides are always seen in a shade of red and brides in Kerala wear white. Keep such traditions in mind while choosing your saree. It is untrue that you cannot bring about innovation in your bridal attire while keeping the base colour in sync with traditions.

When it comes to the Indian wedding saree, with so many options and styles, you are bound to be confused! Get in touch with us as we will help you customize the ideal wedding saree for you. Visit the GetEthnic website to browse through our assorted collection of bridal sarees.