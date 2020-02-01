IMTS Institute is the Passport to the Future

IMTS believes that every student should get accurate information and assistance before they choose which course would become a stepping-stone towards their bright future. Moreover, the Institute does not leave any stone unturned for making this belief a reality.

Noida, India, January 31, 2020 — There are various economic and social benefits associated with individuals when they are supported to make effective transitions from secondary school to further education, training, or employment.

Here in IMTS, Students can opt for courses in Regular mode, Distance learning, and part-time mode depending on their requirements. IMTS has supported and guided approx 20000 students to date and assisted them in taking admission to the University of their choice. Last year itself, 2500 students (https://imtsinstitute.com/students) benefited from the work of the Institute and took admission in different Universities with the guidance of their counsellors. The Institute is aiming to increase this number year on year, as they firmly believe that education is the right of every individual.

IMTS INSTITUTE Noida is helping individuals to opt for Academic and Professional courses. IMTS arranges experts from the corporate to share their experiences with students and helps them in selecting the best of the course. Apart from counselling, IMTS also facilitates individuals from taking admission in the Institute till their results.

We feel immense pleasure to share that various professionals from the industries are facilitated and admired by us and working with enthusiasm.

Mr. Varun Gupta and Mr. Nitin Gupta both – Director’s of IMTS Institute believe in Transparency, Equality, and working ethically in the education sector (https://shiksha99.com). Their motive is to grant easy access to students to the information related to courses and Universities available across. They are a firm believer in the “Right to education” and the right-to-right information so that the students can make progress.

As a citizen of a country, the first and foremost right that every citizen has the Right to Education. It enables the citizens to be empowered and to see the world through educated eyes. As a citizen of the country, every child is entitled to an education, the right to education aims to achieve. Here are some statistics which would tell you the condition of the world in terms of education.

The path of a successful way is not that much ease while you are doing a job. You have to catch the buses, classes to attend, and the definitive studies to complete. In this complicated situation, you need a guide, who can help you in wrapping up all. Because, at this stage, a wrong decision makes your life almost hell. IMTS Institute (https://imtsinstitute.com) is that guide for you. We are one of the premier service providers, and we provide education counselling to huge students. We understand the needs and mentality of the students and accordingly offer the best advice to the students.

The IMTS Noida (INDIA) with a vision of providing a common platform to Universities and students where they can come together. Students get to pick the best suitable course and an opportunity to compare the Universities offering these courses wholly based on the facts that matter to them.

In IMTS Institute Students pursuing courses in distance or part-time mode find it difficult to connect directly with University after taking admission and, at times, miss on essential announcements made by University. Mr Gupta makes conscious efforts by communicating with the Universities, gathering the information, and keeping the students updated to avoid any gaps. He makes sure that student counselled at his guidance centre should not suffer by missing on any announcement made by the University.

