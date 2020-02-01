Ghaziabad Flast for Sale in Divyansh Onyx – 27 Lakh

floor plans of 3 bhk flats available for sale

divyansh onyx additionally has various alternatives of3 bhk residences in multiple categories. these kind of residences are designed with style and are packed with cutting-edge facilities for the consolation of its residents. permit’s take a more in-depth take a look at the ground plans for the 3 bhk residences of divyansh onyx:

# ground plans for 3bhk flats:

the 3 BHK Ghaziabad Flats for Sale in divyansh onyx also are to be had in 3 area alternatives – 1485 sq. feet., 1490 sq. feet. as well as 1535 sq. feet. for the ones looking for three bhk residences in ghaziabad or nearby alternatives of houses on the market in vasundhara ghaziabad, residences of divyansh onyx are just the proper desire.

1. place break up for 3bhk flats spread out in 1485 square toes:

a. the 3 bhk flats spread out in 1485 sq. toes. consist of a spacious drawing room, a eating room, three bedrooms along with

2 toilets and a kitchen equipped with all modern services.

b. the carpet area of those apartments is 778.78 sq. toes., whereas the not unusual place is 423.67 sq. toes. additionally the spacious balconies of these flats are spreaded across 219.ninety one sq. ft. with a wall vicinity of 62.sixty five sq. toes.

2. region cut up for 3bhk residences unfold out in 1490 square feet:

those a.those Flats for sale in Ghaziabad close to to prateek grand town indirapuram have a barely extra location insurance than the ones spread out in 1485 sq. ft.

b. the common area of those apartments is 425.07 sq. feet., balcony location 216.sixty eight sq. feet., wall area sixty three.seventy two sq. toes and the carpet place is 784.59 sq. ft.

3. region cut up for 3bhk residences spread out in 1535 rectangular feet:

a. those flats of divyansh onyx are one of the most spacious ones. boasting of 3 bedrooms, 2 toilets, a kitchen, three balconies, a drawing room and a eating room. and further to some of these additionally they have 1 keep built in for all of the extra garage area one needs.

b. the carpet area of those residences is a spacious 814.eighty three sq. feet., common area 439.71 sq. toes., balcony region 214.85 sq. ft., and a wall region of sixty five.sixty six sq. ft.