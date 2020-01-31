Kashmir.com is being auctioned on GoDaddy

A domain name auction that has a potential to decide the fate of Kashmir on the virtual world, is quietly being done on GoDaddy. It will be on for the next 5 days.

A .com has a great significance in deciding the share of voice of a name. In fact, facebook, twitter, instagram, etc. are all .coms and have emerged as a brandname.

Kashmir.com has not been in use for nearly 25 years. It is now being auctioned. Anyone that has the domain has a potential to influence the discussion on Kashmir.

Let’s see where it goes.