Greg Lertch Demolition Excavating Offers Estimates

Wall, New Jersey- January 31, 2020- Greg Lertch Demolition Excavating is proud to offer customers in the Wall, New Jersey, and surrounding area estimates on demolition and excavating services. The demolition and excavation experts provide the area with competitively priced services for commercial, industrial, and residential customers. Obtaining an estimate is simple, and they offer two convenient methods to choose from.

For those that would like to inquire about an estimate online, they may visit https://lertchdemolition.com/. Here, customers will need to input their contact information, including name, phone number, and email, to request contact from their office. Requesting an estimate online is the easiest way to get in touch, but Greg Lertch Demolition Excavating is also available by phone at 732-280-1011.

Greg Lertch Demolition has over 30 years of experience in the industry. Having grown to be the leading company in Wall, NJ, for demolition and excavation services, Greg Lertch Demolition Excavating delivers services customers can depend on while adhering to the strictest safety standards and precautions. These safety standards apply to every job, whether it be selective demolition, total demolition, or site preparation, which includes site clearing.

A representative for Lertch Demolition has said this on their commitment to safety, “We take great pride in our exceptional safety record, expert trained employees and our fleet of specialized demolition heavy equipment.” Safety will always be a primary component of the work Greg Lertch Demolition Excavating perform. Having over 30 years in the industry and using the latest equipment, their crew will uphold all precautions necessary to keep a job site safe.

The company offers an extensive range of services that include more than total demolition. Their crew can assist with clearing sites to prepare the area for the next phase of building, which can consist of basement excavation. For those that are starting a home remodeling project, Greg Lertch Demolition Excavating provides affordable demolition to eliminate materials like countertops, sheetrock, drywall, cabinets, and much more.

Getting started with services is simple. With the availability of estimates, New Jersey customers can learn the upfront cost of services before committing. The estimates are no-obligation, so anyone that may require industrial, commercial, and residential demolition or excavation services can take advantage. There are no sales pitches, just honest, upfront pricing for the actual services desired. Greg Lertch Demolition Excavating is dedicated to customer service and delivering 5-star service on every job that their crew does.

For more information on Greg Lertch Demolition Excavating visit https://lertchdemolition.com/. For questions please contact Gregory Lurch at 732-280-1011.