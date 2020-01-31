Get a Ride on the AMPD Brothers Toughest New Electric Bike – ACE

Burleigh Heads, Gold Coast 4220 QLD – January 31, 2020

Are you ready to ride the toughest, but coolest E-Bike in Australia? Then the AMPD Brothers Electric Co., a family-based business on the Gold Coast, is delighted to unveil its latest addition.

Their ACE Retro Scrambler Style Fat Tyre Electric Bike is the combination of design technology and durable construction that is making the E-Bike turn heads and becoming a game-changer in the industry.

Take to the streets with ACE XMT or XRT in the knowledge it can deliver up to a whopping 50 kilometres of range, plus combine this with their robust Pedal Assist (PAS) Motor, and almost anything is possible.

The E-bike, which comes as standard with a large spacious seat and huge Samsung battery, can power over sand, hills, dirt, and more with ease of comfort.

It packs a seven-speed Shimano transmission and seriously lightweight aluminium construction, which means its rugged looks will easily combat rust, and you can actually ride it with ease in the unlikely event that you run out of charge!

The bike comes with a High torque (80Nm) 48V Bafang Gear Motor (Rear Hub), a 14AH Samsung Lithium Battery and can achieve speeds of 25km/h with ease.

You’ll find alarge LCD multifunction display, integrated front suspension, alloy frame and fenders, as well as Huge 20″ X 4.0 Fat Kenda Mud Tyres which all come together to complement the E-bike and make it one tough rugged bicycle.

AMPD Brothers Electric offers an Extensive Australia Wide Warranty, with six months on batteries and one year on all other components.

The family-based E-Bike, scooter and skateboard business is located on the Gold Coast, where the weather is warm and trending ways of movement is everything. That’s why they love crafting products that are 100% green and unique.

“Our goal is to create a family and community of leisure seekers that simply love to cruise comfortably, conveniently and, of course, in style,” commented founder Corey Keats.

“We collaborate closely with our manufacturers and vendors to design, innovate and build unique, yet trending electric products without compromising on price or build quality.”

The dawn of the ACE Bike is finally here. For more information about the new ACE Electric Bike’s, see them here:https://ampdbros.com.au/collections/ace-electric-bikes

For more details about what the AMPD Brothers have to offer, check out their website: www.ampdbros.com. Alternatively you can email: info@ampdbros.com.