Award-winning AGM Finance Becomes Australia’s Leading Truck Finance Provider

East Brisbane, QLD – January 31, 2020:

When it comes to financing and low-cost loan options for operators of truck and earthmoving vehicles, AGM Finance is fast becoming the preferred brokerage of choice across Australia.

AGM Finance not only has more than 20 years’ sector experience, but it has also become the market leader, having recently become the winner of the AFG Excellence Award – its sixth consecutive year of award success.

As one of Australia’s leading finance specialists, the company is now the chosen truck finance and loan provider across Australia, providing scores of companies with tailored solutions.

Their team is on hand to offer loans for those starting in the truck business and for operators looking to expand their fleets. They have also helped a range of companies from a broad range of industries throughout Brisbane & Australia-wide.

AGM Finance also specialises in the arena of low document equipment finance. This helps avoid unnecessary “red tape” and impossible documentation requirements. This means their approval turnaround times are usually within a matter of hours.

“Our highly skilled team specialise in truck loans providing customised financial solutions to customers Australia wide,” commented an AGM Finance official.

Some of the features and benefits of the AGM service include competitive interest rates, fixed interest rates for the life of the loan, no deposits, potential tax benefits and tailored repayments to suit cash flow trends.

AGM Finance’s accreditation with all the major lending institutions in Australia means they have full access to almost every financial product on the market. When using AGM Finance, clients are effectively using all the banks and financial institutions together at once.

Established in 1997, under the name AGM Williams & Co, AGM Finance now has clients in all seven states.

To discover more about their financial options, view their website at https://www.agmfinance.com.au/.

For questions, contact AGM Finance on 1300 664 687.