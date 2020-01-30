Transafe Dharma Persada Successfully Conduct CSR Themed Elegi Cinta Sesama Para Makhluk Tuhan

PT. Transafe Dharma Persada Group once again held a Philanthropy and CSR program in 2020. This is part of the company’s gratitude for the results obtained by the company in 2019. Unlike any other CSR program they have done before, this time the program themed “Elegi Cinta Sesama Para Makhluk Tuhan. It Conducted from the second to the third week of January 2020

PT. Transafe Dharma Persada Group (Transafe Indonesia, TransWISH Indonesia, LSP Transafe) once again held a Philanthropy and CSR program in 2020. This is part of the company’s gratitude for the results obtained by the company in 2019.

Amid an uncertain economy due to the presidential election, many similar companies have difficulty maintaining the business, cash flow, and financial difficulties and even bankrupt and closed. Luckily, the company’s Group has increased in various lines, achieved the company’s sales target, even at the beginning of this year, recruited more than 10 new employees and began accepting apprenticeships (Competency-Based Apprenticeship) from several schools. It also received the “The Most Reputable Training Consulting Company of the Year” award.

What different about this CSR program is that all employees participated. The Company gives the “Paket Amanah”. Paket Amanah is an envelope with an amount of money to handle give to the needed. They can be beggars, poor, handicapped, the homeless, etc. This will increase the gratitude of all the employees included in the program.

Teguh D.B., President Director of Transafe Dharma Persada said: “We hope this program will lift the burden on the beneficiaries. We believe, no matter how small our contribution is, it means a lot to those who need it.”

More Photos and documentation on official account here (In Bahasa Indonesia)

https://lsp-transafe.site123.me/news/elegi-cinta-sesama-para-makhluk-tuhan-csr-filantropi-transafe-januari-2020

The Company hopes that even though this donation is small, our activities will be of assistance to visible recipients. For the management, the company’s business is not only money-making but also social. Not only helping the Indonesian working community in helping to provide quality training, consultation/certification. But it is also social in the form of assistance and donations directly to people in need.

