Small businesses need marketing just as much as large businesses do (if not more). This is why it is so important to know what you can expect in the coming year in terms of marketing. Here are some small business marketing insights for 2020.

#1 Stop Outsourcing

Outsourcing has now become so common that almost every company uses this tactic to reduce costs and sometimes even to improve the quality of services or products. Even small businesses practice this approach quite often. Nevertheless, there are some cases when using outsourcing might not be the best solution.

The problem with outsourcing your marketing is that you can’t control everything which might be an issue when you need to coordinate different aspects of your campaign in accordance with each other. Consequently, avoiding outsourcing can significantly increase your chances of being consistent with the ads and advertising content you put out.

