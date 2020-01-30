Encrypt Any Data. Any PC. Any Media® using Cryptainer Encryption Software – Comprehensive solution to protect sensitive data on any Windows PC

Cypherix announces highly anticipated new release 14.0 of Cryptainer encryption software. Cryptainer 14.0 contains several major enhancements including virtual keyboard and privilege mode/secure desktop option that can help to prevent a keylogger from capturing keystrokes. It also include a new powerful, fast virtual disk driver developed with the latest technology that supports GPT drives, GUID partitions and faster volume creation with support for up to 10 Terabytes volume sizes, enhancement in license management. A detailed list of new features is available on the Cypherix website.

Cryptainer 14.0 can encrypt any kind of data on any medium. Cryptainer 14.0 creates encrypted volume files that can be loaded and unloaded to appear as drives on Windows. These virtual drives store your sensitive information in the encrypted form. On loading this virtual drive using one’s password/passphrase, files of any kind can be dragged and dropped into it. Moreover, all applications can store and use files on these drives seamlessly. Once unloaded, the data is rendered totally inaccessible by anyone but the person with the key. All data is encrypted at an astonishing speed, despite the high bit-strength.

Cryptainer 14.0 also allows you to send encrypted files by email in its own special SITW file type. The recipient need not even have a copy of Cryptainer installed to decrypt the files. Using Cryptainer it is possible to encrypt files directly on any media, including removable media too (USB Drives, Flash Drives, CD/DVDs, etc.). Cryptainer allows users to create self-contained installations that load directly from the removable media without having to install anything permanent on the host machine. The sensitive data can be stored within an encrypted volume file that can only be accessed through the Cryptainer program and user-password. Cryptainer 14.0 offers true on-the-fly 448-Bit disk encryption to ensure that absolutely anyone can use it effectively.

Cryptainer is available in different languages including English, Dutch, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, Chinese and Japanese.

Pricing and availability: Cryptainer runs on all 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows including Windows 10, Windows 8.x and Windows 7. Cryptainer comes in several editions including Cryptainer PE, Cryptainer 14.0, Cryptainer SE and a free Cryptainer LE Edition. Two licenses of Cryptainer SE Enterprise Edition costs $139.95 and one license of Cryptainer PE costs $45.00.

