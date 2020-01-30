Egg Yolk Lecithin Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019 to 2029

The global egg yolk lecithin market is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this egg yolk lecithin market forecast report, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014-2018

Estimated Year: 2014

Forecast Year: 2019-2029

The business intelligence study of the egg yolk lecithin market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value and volume. In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the egg yolk lecithin market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

A meaningful evolution of the processed food industry in recent years has brought about an increase in the consumption of functional foods, one such ingredient being egg yolk lecithin. The boost garnered by the rise of global disposable income on the backdrop of increased employment rates has lead people to spend on nutritional products such as egg yolk lecithin supplements.

To maintain heart health and body weight, consumers have shifted their focus towards activities such as dieting and exercising. Some of the diets require consumption of supplements, which provide essential micronutrients to give a boost to performance. One such supplement is egg yolk lecithin. Egg yolk lecithin has benefits ranging from weight loss to brain and neural network formation, which has also found its application in the pharma and nutraceutical industry. Other industries utilizing egg yolk lecithin are cosmetics & personal care, animal feed etc.

Emulsification – A Major Function of Egg Yolk Lecithin, Finding Application in Multiple Industries

Egg Yolk Lecithin is considered to be an excellent emulsifier due to its amphiphilic nature towards both water and fatty substances. Thus, lecithin finds application in the food processing industry to manufacture sauces such as mayonnaise and hollandaise. This emulsification property also leads to its usage in preparation of creams for café and bakery products and in chocolates.