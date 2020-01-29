Holey Brewed – Canadian Coffee and Doughnuts Community Platform

There is nothing better for those chilly winter days than a hot cup of coffee and fresh doughnut! Whether you are a coffee enthusiast, a cafe owner, roaster, doughnut lover, or run a bakery, Holey Brewed is your one-stop-spot! This community platform is for anyone who wants to know anything about the best coffee and doughnuts in Canada.

Founded by Brandon Greenspoon, Holey Brewed has been built to support coffee and doughnut businesses and to help consumers find the best!

Undoubtedly, Holey Brewed is the fastest growing coffee and doughnut platform of Canada. When you visit Holey Brewed, you can get access to unbiased reviews about cafes, doughnuts, roasts and coffee products. It also has a blog section that is dedicated to everything coffee and doughnuts written by some of the best in the business. Starting with ‘why your instant coffee does not have to suck’ to ‘what are the coffee travel essentials’, you get access to a wealth of information!

Oh wait…there’s more! Don’t forget to visit the Holey Brewed shop, where you can buy some cute and quirky coffee and doughnut tasting journals. They’d make a perfect Christmas gift for a coffee and/or doughnut lover.

There are a lot of famous coffee and doughnut shops in Canada. To ensure that you know where to go, Holey Brewed gives recommendations on the well-known cafes that serve the greatest brews. They have a specific “Reviews” section on social media platforms like Instagram where you will get more information about the best coffee in Canada. They also know that you love to travel so they travel the globe to make sure you find the best coffee shops and best doughnuts anywhere!

This platform is still not done! They offer services to businesses! Businesses can get a featured post, have their coffee or doughnuts reviewed or use Holey Brewed consulting services as a tool to improve their business operations!

For information, visit them at https://www.holeybrewed.com/ or write to them at info@holeybrewed.com.