Start the Celebrations with Flowmotion Entertainment’s New Game Update!

January 25th, 2020 – Vancouver, BC – FlowMotion Entertainment is pleased to announce the release of its new game Cooking Crush, the company’s latest mobile entertainment title. Cooking Crush is available today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Stores with 2 new restaurants for you to enjoy: Tandoori Treasure (an Indian Restaurant) & Perfect Pie (a Pizza Restaurant).

Cooking Crush sets a new standard for innovation within the cooking game category. Inspired by the industry-leading cooking games, it allows players to push beyond the kitchen into control of an entire restaurant.

No mess, no hassle, and no math required! Cooking Crush is the ultimate cooking game for closet chefs who want to become CULINARY MASTERS!

They’ve had over 40,000,000 players across our cooking games like “Cook It!”, “Kitchen Craze”, and “Cooking Country”, but Cooking Crush is their best game yet! With smoother gameplay, and more delicious foods!

Most importantly, with their cooking games you are making a difference with each day you play. A percentage of all profits at FlowMotion Games from in-game purchases and ads goes to support a charity called Backpack Buddies.

Some of the best features in the game are:

Happiness Wall –

Where you can earn Premium Currency by sharing some love to yourself & others!

Infinite Meaningful Fun! –

Have meaningful fun knowing you help others each time you play! PLUS, never worry about finishing the game, we are committed to bringing you more fun, always!

Enjoy Cooking with Friends! –

Introducing New “Play with Friends’ ‘ feature where you can challenge friends by competing in leaderboards!

Cooking Crush is most notable for the scope of its gameplay. Players can download Cooking Crush on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store right now by visiting: https://smarturl.it/CCupdate

About FlowMotion

Flowmotion Entertainment Inc. is committed to publishing games that can be enjoyed by the entire family. Founded in 2014, the studio’s dozens of games have been downloaded by more than 10 million players.

Flowmotion is co-piloted by Dario Pavan and Ryan Yada, who together guide the company’s international all-star team on an ambitious journey of perpetual improvement.

Flowmotion also understands the importance of giving back to its community. As a result, a portion of the company’s revenues are dedicated towards feeding children in need via the efforts of www.BackpackBuddies.ca . To date, the company has helped provide hungry children with more than 5,000 meals.

To learn more about Flowmotion Entertainment, visit: www.flowmotionentertainment.com