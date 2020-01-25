Press Release

Committed to the highest standards of design and construction, GuruKrupa Group focuses on ‘Kalyan’s Finest Lifestyle Landmark’ properties at CREDAI-MCHI’s 9th Property Expo 2020

· Launches new towers in its finest lifestyle offering Guru Atman, based on a 360-degree living concept at Kalyan

· Displays its project at Stall No. 5 at CREDAI-MCHI’s 9th Property Expo 2020

Mumbai, Thane, Maharashtra, India: The seventh-largest city in Maharashtra, Kalyan has emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas in the upmarket residential hot spot, Thane. With rapid infrastructure development, Kalyan is strategically located and is easily accessible via railways and roads such as Kalyan-Shilphata Road, Bhiwandi-Murbad Road and NH-160. In recent years, the area has witnessed a steep growth in population due to employment centers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Kalyan’s constant effort to improve its liveability for people through sustainable and economic development, have made it one of the most sought-after locations for aspiring millennials and home seekers. Kalyan was shortlisted as one of the Smart Cities for development in 2015 along with Dombivli.

Building around more than 20 lac.sq.ft beautifully designed new homes in multiple hottest & prime locations of Mumbai suburbs, GuruKrupa Group is showcasing its luxury offering, Guru Atman at CREDAI-MCHI’s 9th Property Expo 2020 for Kalyan-Dombivli at Stall no.5. The exhibition is being held from January 23rd to 26th at Phadke Ground, near Lal Chowk, Kalyan (West).

Sprawling across 4.5 acres, Guru Atman comprises of homes that define elegance and ease of living. The residential complex consists of 8 towers of which 5 is already constructed and timely delivered and is occupied by more than 500 families. The newly launched 3 towers comprise of extraordinary 1BHK, 2BHK, and 3BHK, created on a vast expanse surrounded by greenery and fresh air. Carefully planned to provide all the comforts, Guru Atman brings a complete and comprehensive lifestyle within the aspiring home seekers reach and giving them an opportunity to experience a new dimension of up-scale living. The project includes ready to use amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, landscaped gardens and many more indulging amenities. The project is located adjacent to the proposed 26-acre Town Park, Gauri pada, Opp. Vrindavan Residency, Kalyan (W)

Speaking on Guru Atman’s participation at the CREDAI-MCHI’s 9th Property Expo, Mr. Vijay Sikerwar, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, GuruKrupa Group said, “Kalyan has emerged as one of the most promising smart cities of the country. Situated at the heart of Kalyan, Guru Atman is our endeavour in the sphere of housing, to provide a plush life with 360-degree holistic approach. With seamless connectivity, strategic location and offering the finest of amenities, Guru Atman caters to the young, aspiring and growing upper-middle class who are looking for contemporary living.”

Founded in 1994 and with its headquarters in Mumbai, India’s leading developers, GuruKrupa Group has expanded its horizons in every corner of Mumbai with its sheer architectural marvel including futuristic residential towers, commercial spaces and massive lifestyle communities, premium family homes, GuruKrupa Group has a reputation built on quality. Having more than 25 years of hands on experience in real estate & property building, the Group has already constructed 30 lac sq.ft of land with plethora of residential & commercial projects including luxurious townships, modernize homes, shopping centres and much more.