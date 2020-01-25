EloQ Communications congratulates its managing director for earning her doctoral degree

Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of Vietnam-based EloQ Communications, has successful completed her doctoral degree (PhD). The EloQ family sincerely congratulates her on this achievement.

Her dissertation, which was on social media use in crisis communications in Vietnam, was recently approved by Bond University, Ly-Le’s institution in Australia. Social media and crisis communications have always been Ly-Le’s interest. She aimed to take this interest to another level by challenging herself with a PhD program, and then leverage this new knowledge to best serve her prolific clients. The results of her study have been published in a number of academic journals, as well as on EloQ company blog, to help the wider public understand the Vietnam social media landscape and how can manage organizational crises.

“Clāra (Ly-Le) has been one of the rare members in the public relations industry who is both active in professional and academic work. There are few PhD’s in the public relations industry, and for many people, it may not be necessary. But in Clāra’s case, her area of study, her dissertation, and her passion of modern public relations and communications set her apart as a true leader,” said Duy Ly, Head of External Relations of EloQ Communications. “Years of hard work and dedication has finally resulted into the biggest fruit. The biggest congratulations from me, and from the whole EloQ family.”

As the public relations industry in Vietnam is considered somewhat behind in the region, Ly-Le always aims to apply her multinational knowledge to strengthen Vietnam’s public relations standards. She was educated in the US, Australia and Canada, and has involved in multiple national and regional marketing campaigns.

Ly-Le started EloQ Communications (previously known as Vero IMC Vietnam) in 2015 before officially went independent with the agency’s new name at the start of 2019. The agency continues to specialize in working with overseas companies doing business in Vietnam, including such diverse clients from more than 30 cities and regions, including companies in the Fortune 500 list, multinational and local entities. International clientele remains a major focus for EloQ, but the agency is also seeking to expand its connections throughout Asia in order to head more regional campaigns for both Vietnamese and foreign companies.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

