Artsyl Technologies Partners with Jitterbit for Flexible ERP/ECM Integration

Leading mid-market intelligent process automation solution provider for back-office processes partners with Jitterbit to deliver more flexible, scalable ERP and ECM System integration to deliver end-to-end straight through process automation.

Ontario, Canada, January 23, 2020 — Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of Intelligent Process Automation technology for data capture and document workflow processing, today announced a new partnership with Jitterbit, the leading API transformation company, to deliver more flexible, scalable integrations among leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise content management (ECM) systems. The new partnership will allow Artsyl to enhance existing integrations with leading ERP/ECM systems, while also allowing providing the ability to expand and accelerate integrations with an expanded portfolio of business systems to support end-to-end intelligent process automation.

“At Artsyl, we are focused on automating a streamlining a wide range of back-office business processes where there are dependencies on large volumes of documents and data,” said Jeff Moore, Chief Sales Officer at Artsyl Technologies. “As such, our solutions don’t exist in a vacuum, and flexible, scalable integrations with enterprise systems to manage data and documents are critical.”

George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit, said, “Our partnership with Artsyl makes perfect sense and aligns with Jitterbit’s mission to help companies eliminate system silos to connect their data in a way that adapts to changes in their systems and business processes. We have seen enormous value created by our partnership with Artsyl.”

Automating the Back-office and Connecting Siloed Systems

For common back-office processes like accounts payable vendor invoice processing or customer sales order processing, Artsyl offers a series of Packaged Solutions with all the necessary system components and application specific workflows that deliver out-of-box code-free automation. InvoiceAction (for vendor invoices) and OrderAction (for sales orders) are designed to allow partners to add value to their clients existing technology platform investments, without requiring them to invest time and money into custom coding to support common business processes.

Integration with ERP systems to validate data extracted from business documents is one dimension of the value posed by leveraging Jitterbit’s ability to deliver system interactivity in a way that is flexible and scalable. At the other end of most back-office workflow processes, ERP integrations supported by Jitterbit allow Artsyl’s intelligent process automation applications to automatically create transaction records without the need for manual data entry.

At the same time, integration with leading enterprise content management systems (ECMs) through the application of Jitterbit, allows customers of Artsyl’s ActionSuite of intelligent process automation applications, to get more value from their ECM systems and eliminate the need to manually upload or profile scanned paper of native digital business documents.

About Artsyl Technologies, Inc.:

Artsyl Technologies, Inc. is the innovative company behind the docAlpha Transformation Platform. For over 10 years Artsyl has been designing, building and innovating technology used by companies globally to reduce their document processing burdens. Whether you have Accounts Payable Invoices, Sales Orders or Remittances docAlpha is designed to make their processing easy. docAlpha can be used in any business process to automate the classification, data extraction, validation and routing of mission critical information to its proper line-of- business application. docAlpha is a state-of-the-art IDR platform designed using Microsoft .NET and a Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) which allows it to scale up for Enterprise level On-Premise deployment or be used as a CLOUD based SaaS solution. docAlpha is sold through distributors and VARs globally.

About Jitterbit, Inc.:

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

