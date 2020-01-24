Ajinkya Naik elected as global village network president among 140 countries

*Mumbai* It is a red letter day for entrepreneur Mr. Ajinkya Naik as he has been elected leader of the Global Village Network (GVN), a program of the Iacocca Institute’s Global Village for Future Leaders of Business and Industry. GVN is the Alumni network of 2249 members from the Global Village program and Mr Ajinkya Naik has been an honourable member since 2015.

“I am honoured and privileged to have been elected the president of GVN. The network helps, through information exchange, in cultivating business opportunities as well as healthy job creation which I will try to blend in with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. I will try my best to contribute to my country as much as I can,” Ajinkya Naik said.

New global elections were announced and recently closed, with participation from across 140 countries. As many as 68% of the GVN members extended their support to Mr. Naik through a process of online voting that was granted for 2 weeks. A special international election committee was set up to facilitate the complex process, that allows more than 2000 people from 140 countries to vote. Mr. Ajinkya Naik competed with a Spain candidate. Mr Naik will remain the President of the Global Village Network for the term 2020-2022.

Irene Magistro, former president of the GVN, President of the city council of an Italian town, lawyer and international director of Lehigh University, said, “He (Mr. Naik) has the ability to motivate others, ensuring that every team he works with always fulfil their achievements, no matter how hard they have to work. A keen listener to what other people say, seeking areas of cohesion and facilitating dialogue among others.”

Mr. Naik has participated to the activities promoted by GVN and Lehigh for a number of positions viz. a leadership developer, facilitator, executive, and recently as Vice President of the executive board of GVN.

The Global Village Network is to help its members achieve their professional and personal goals by providing a platform through which members can communicate by connecting in a reliable and global environment.