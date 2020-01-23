Unparalleled Invention of Artificially Intelligent Computerized System for Administering and Supervizing Human Operators in Business

Computing Technology and Artificial Intelligence have come a long way in the processing of sustainable changes across business verticals as well as personal stanzas. A recent culmination of that is an Artificially Intelligent Robotic staff appearing in the horizon for administering and supervising concerned human operators of business operations of any organization, private or governmental. This unparalleled invention has been patented at the Patent Office, USA.

This computerized AI system acts in real-time as another resourceful head of a team that will not only be communicatively interactive but will also hold a significant role as a supervisor and administrator within the team. This will be the first instance of practical implementation of an AI system within the business vertical that is based out of human knowledge and progress that is being termed as ‘Machine Rules Man’ technology in the sustainable evolution of computing standards. The innovation is more than just a robotic helping hand of man but will undertake responsibilities and enrichment of business prospects through real-time interaction with human operators at various levels including administering concerned human staff without the technical ossification of customary AI functionalities like job automation or crunching big datasets.

The various functional areas of the business will find workflow efficiency, improvement in utilization of manpower and time resources. That will have considerable financial impact with less manual labor and minimized time ratios distributed across various jobs within the organization, with the AI system taking over substantial and significant responsibilities that add to the collective asset of the company or business.

The concept of robotic member of staff has been developed by Asim Datta and is based on the Servomechanism Principle” of Control Engineering, one of the most important theories for automation of mechanical instruments. The principle hypothetically generates feedback from the system based out of various informational error signals, a derivation of the current state within the target cycle which again acts as the initiator of the next signal to trigger movement of the system in an indefinite loop until the target is fulfilled. In the spectrum of a business framework, the generation of feedback is aimed at various business operational goals from within its own dataset, embedded with intelligence about organization’s operational policy and rules.

Thus various human operators in a session will now have another resource with integrated business insight, time competencies, and authoritative power to command and control. This paves the way for a new technologically enriched global value and ethics that will add to the sustainability of the entire consumer and business scope. With such invention and innovation gradually becoming integral parts of our lives, one can only look forward to more reforms in terms of system changes and their positive impact on life and society.