Manor Fencing and Landscaping Offers High-Quality Landscaping Services in Bromley

[Bromley, 21/01/2020] – Landscaping helps enhance the look of a yard and makes it safe. However, though it’s a necessary task, not everyone has the time to do it. Bromley residents who want to beautify and secure their lawn, plants, hardscapes and more can trust Manor Fencing and Landscaping to carry out professional landscaping. The company has been providing expert services for over 25 years. They serve both residential and commercial customers.

Here’s an overview of the company’s services:

Lawn Care, Renovation and Maintenance

The company’s professional team helps customers revive their unhealthy lawn or overhaul it with new grass and soil. The firm also installs artificial lawns. When it comes to maintenance, Manor Fencing and Landscaping takes care of everything, from mowing grass to the perfect height to tidying up the yard.

Decking

Customers who want to do events on their yard may also want a deck done. The company provides fast and professional decking installation services. They use top-quality hardwood and softwood. The staff works closely with customers to know how much space they should allocate for the deck and if extra features like stairs and elevated areas must be added.

Bricks

Apart from adding more privacy features, brickwork may also improve the look of one’s yard. The company specialises in the general construction of brick walls. Their team can build anything –from small brick structures to towering garden enclosures.

Other Services

Manor Fencing and Landscaping also helps in improving other areas of the home. Apart from landscaping, they offer driveway and patio paving and fencing services for both commercial and residential customers.

The firm carries full liability coverage and their builders are accredited with the Construction Skills Certification Scheme. As such, customers have peace of mind knowing their home improvements are being handled by professionals. Manor Fencing and Landscaping is based in Bromley, but it also services towns in London, Surrey, and Kent.

About Manor Fencing and Landscaping

Manor Fencing and Landscaping has been providing professional landscaping and fencing services to Bromley and neighbouring areas for over two decades. It specialises in renovation work for outdoor elements of commercial and residential properties, from block paving to full driveway rehabilitation.

