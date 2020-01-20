Allweiler to introduce new dosing pump and a practical maintenance solution at Pumps & Valves 2020

(Radolfzell – January 20, 2020) Allweiler, a business unit of CIRCOR, will exhibit at the Pumps & Valves trade fair in Dortmund, Germany February 12th and 13th 2020 (Hall 6, Booth R19-6). Highlights of their exhibit will be the new AEB-DE dosing pump with an extremely flexible and space-saving design as well as OptiFix™, a next-generation progressing cavity pump, designed to reduce service costs. Allweiler’s team of experts will demonstrate its functionality by guiding visitors through five easy steps to dismantle the pumps.

With its quick-change design, the OptiFix progressing cavity pump is valued for its ability to save time and money. Its new service solution offers the shortest average repair time in its class. This results in less downtime, reduced maintenance and lower service costs. OptiFix can reduce service times by as much as 85%. Thanks to its patented design, this pump can be serviced, repaired and retrofitted in a fraction of the normal time. The pump’s rotor and stator can be removed without dismantling the discharge and suction casings. “If combined with the patented ALLDUR® stator, service life can be increased by as much as five times,” according to Jannik Röben, Director of Sales in Germany.

The AEB-DE dosing pump also has a number of advantages. It exhibits a modular design and has the same installation dimensions for all sizes. This opens up new opportunities for standardization, easier stockkeeping, and straightforward adaptation of pump capacity. The pumps are delivered with high-quality stainless steel casings as standard so they can be used universally. Its vertical installation option also allows users to design flexible and space-saving systems. Advanced pumping elements and the resulting optimized clamping give AEB-DE high dosing accuracy and stable performance curves.

The IN-1000 Condition and Operation Monitoring System will also be on display to show visitors how they can improve safety and simultaneously reduce operating costs. IN-1000 is available with ATEX certification for EX zones.

CIRCOR’s comprehensive selection of pumps, valves, controllers, and services from leading brands allow it to serve a wide range of user markets and sales regions. In addition to a variety of pump solutions, CIRCOR will also exhibit RTK, a feedwater valve with integrated freewheel that was specially designed to protect feedwater pumps from cavitation. This unique valve serves two purposes: to act as a feedwater control valve, and to provide a bypass function to protect the pump from damage. The feedwater valve has a hardened trim that resists wear for lower overall maintenance costs and extended pump service life.