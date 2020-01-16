Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Javad Zarif Calls on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is visiting India for the Raisina Dialogue 2020, called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

Welcoming Dr. Zarif to India, the Prime Minister recalled his warm and cordial discussions with President Rouhani in September 2019 on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York. He reiterated Indias continued commitment to developing her strong and friendly relations with Iran. He thanked Iranian leadership for the progress in Chabahar project, including through designating it as Special Economic Zone.